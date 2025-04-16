Umar Akmal slams PCB for favouring older players over mid-career cricketers

Pakistan’s middle-order batter Umar Akmal has strongly criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for allowing 43-year-old players to feature in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Umar Akmal expressed frustration, saying, “PCB tells us we are too old to play or even mentor, yet players aged 43 and 45 are still playing. What are we supposed to do—shoot ourselves?”

He claimed that players like himself, Ahmed Shehzad, and Sohaib Maqsood are being ignored simply because they are around 34 years old, while older players continue to be selected.

Umar accused the board of age-based discrimination in player selection and criticised the fitness test standards, stating that some senior players and coaches have never even taken a fitness test. He alleged that certain senior players only prepare for PSL and block chances for younger talent.

He also questioned why fans would come to the stadium if big names are kept out of PSL matches.

Earlier, former cricketer and national team batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf had also raised concerns over Shoaib Malik playing at 43 in PSL 10, urging PCB to form a clear policy on selecting aging players.