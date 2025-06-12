Australian captain Cummins breaks 43-year-old record in WTC Final

By Web Desk
8:11 pm | Jun 12, 2025
LONDON – Australian captain Pat Cummins broke a 43-year-old record on the second day of the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord’s.

Cummins took 6 wickets for just 28 runs, becoming the most economical fast bowler-captain to achieve this feat in Test history. Previously, England’s Bob Willis had taken 6 wickets for 101 runs against India in 1982, while New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori took 5 for 69.

Cummins also became only the second fast bowler-captain to take six wickets at Lord’s, after Bob Willis.

Additionally, this outstanding performance helped Cummins complete 300 wickets in his Test career.

