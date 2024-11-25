Pakistan announce playing XI for second ODI against Zimbabwe

The Pakistan cricket team management has announced the playing XI for the second ODI against Zimbabwe.

The second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played tomorrow in Blantyre, with two changes made to the national team.

Tyab Tahir has been included in place of Hasibullah, and Abrar Ahmed replaces Mohammad Hasnain in the team.

This will be the first time that Abrar Ahmed and Tyab Tahir will play an ODI for Pakistan.

For the second ODI against Zimbabwe, the Pakistan team includes Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Tyab Tahir, Irfan Niazi, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, and Abrar Ahmed.

It is worth mentioning that in the rain-affected first match, Zimbabwe secured an 80-run victory under the DLS method, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.