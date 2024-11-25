Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Section 144 Extended In Punjab For Three Days

LAHORE – In light of security threats, the Punjab government has extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province.

The Punjab Home Department issued a notification stating that Section 144 will now remain in effect from Tuesday, November 26, to Thursday, November 28. During this period, all forms of protests, gatherings, rallies, processions, sit-ins, and similar activities will be prohibited.

According to the Home Department, the decision to extend Section 144 aims to maintain law and order and safeguard lives and property. Public gatherings have been identified as potential soft targets for terrorists amid security concerns.

It is worth noting that Section 144 has been in effect in Punjab for the past three days following the recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order.

