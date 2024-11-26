Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PTI Protest: Pakistan imposes ‘shoot-on-sight order’ after death of paramilitary personnel amid clashes

ISLAMABAD – At least five Rangers personnel have been martyred, several injured as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters clash with law enforcers after reaching Islamabad.

Army Called in under Article 245 

Amid growing security concerns in capital city, Ministry of Interior announced the deployment of the Pakistan Army in the federal capital under Article 245 of the Constitution. Sharif led government issued stern orders to security forces, granting them the authority to take extreme measures, including shooting rioters on sight.

Armed forces have been empowered to impose curfews in areas where it deems necessary to maintain law and order.

Following the PTI procession from Chungi Number 26 to D-Chow, security in red zone has been heightened. Paratroopers have been deployed in region, while media personnel have been relocated from sensitive locations. Security forces are now stationed throughout the city, with some units positioned on the rooftops of key buildings to monitor the situation.

Rangers personnel Crushed to Death

In a violent incident on Srinagar Highway, a vehicle ran over Rangers personnel, resulting in the deaths of four paratroopers and injuries to five others, along with two police officers. According to security sources, this attack has led to the deaths of four Rangers and two police officers, with over 100 police personnel injured, many of them in critical condition.

Army’s deployment has been accompanied by strict orders to deal with protesters. In addition to the security personnel, a civilian also lost their life in the incident.

The bodies of five individuals, including three paratroopers, one Frontier Corps member, and a civilian, have been transported to Islamabad state run hospital.

As the situation remains tense, authorities continue to monitor the developments closely, and security measures are expected to intensify in the coming days.

More Updates to follow…

