Pti Delegation Consults Imran Khan In Adiala Jail On Protest Strategy

ISLAMABAD – After negotiations with the government committee, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation arrived at Adiala Jail to consult the party’s founder on the strategy and future course of action.

This marks the second meeting of the PTI delegation with the chairman in Adiala Jail today.

Earlier, Barristers Gohar and Saif had met him.

Following progress in talks held at Ayaz Sadiq’s residence, Barrister Gohar, Shibli Faraz, and Asad Qaiser proceeded to Adiala Jail.

According to reports, the PTI delegation will discuss the negotiations with the government and finalize the protest strategy with the party chairman.

Sources further stated that PTI leaders visited Adiala Jail after discussions with the government committee to seek decisive instructions from Imran Khan regarding the protests.