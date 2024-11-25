Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PTI, govt engage in talks to finalise sit-in location

ISLAMABAD – Talks are underway between the protesting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government at Minister Enclave.

The negotiations aim to finalise a consensus location for the sit-in.

Sources suggest Peshawar Mor is being proposed as the designated protest point.

Once the sit-in point is finalised, the government will not obstruct the protesters’ path, according to sources.

Protesters, in return, will agree not to advance beyond Peshawar Mor towards the Red Zone.

Government representatives include Amir Maqam, Ayaz Sadiq, Mohsin Naqvi, and Rana Sanaullah, while PTI is represented by Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, and Barrister Gohar.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) main convoy from Peshawar, led by Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, reached Hazro Interchange on Sunday night en route to Islamabad for protest.

The convoy reached Hasanabdal via Attock. When the convoy entered Punjab, police fired tear gas shells at the Attock Bridge, Chhich Interchange, and Ghazi Barotha Canal.

The latest news is that Bushra Bibi is leading a convoy in a container, whereas Gandapur and Omar Ayub are staying put in Haripur. Bushra Bibi said she would lead from the front and would not return without Imran Khan’s release.

Police also fired tear gas at the participants of the convoy coming from Haripur, led by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, at Attock Bridge. The participants set fire to the greenbelt around it and a vehicle parked on Ghazi Bridge.

