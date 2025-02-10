Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

JCP approves six Supreme Court judges amid boycott by senior judges, PTI lawyers

ISLAMABAD – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved the names of six Supreme Court judges.

A meeting of the commission, chaired by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, was held to discuss the appointment of eight new Supreme Court judges.

A demand was made to postpone the meeting until a decision on the 26th Constitutional Amendment. However, a vote was conducted, and the majority decided to continue the proceedings.

According to reports, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar boycotted the meeting after their demand to halt proceedings was not accepted. Barrister Gohar and Barrister Ali Zafar also walked out in protest.

Later, the Judicial Commission approved the names of Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Shafi Siddiqui, and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq for appointment to the Supreme Court.

Additionally, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar from the Sindh High Court and Justice Shakeel Ahmed from the Peshawar High Court were approved as Supreme Court judges.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb has been appointed as an acting judge of the Supreme Court under Article 181.

However, the appointment of a judge from the Lahore High Court to the Supreme Court has been postponed.

