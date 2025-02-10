Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Hundreds of Pakistani Umrah pilgrims barred from travel over missing polio vaccine certificates

Hundreds Of Pakistani Umrah Pilgrims Barred From Travel Over Missing Polio Vaccine Certificates

ISLAMABAD – Hundreds of Umrah pilgrims were barred from traveling to Saudi Arabia from airports across Pakistan due to the absence of a polio vaccination certificate.

According to reports, in the past 24 hours, various airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and private and foreign carriers, offloaded 228 passengers for not possessing the required polio vaccination certificate.

Sources stated that Saudi aviation authority GACA has made it mandatory for all travelers arriving in Saudi Arabia from February 10 to carry a polio vaccination certificate.

The Saudi Ministry of Aviation requires passengers to obtain the polio vaccine certificate at least four weeks before their travel.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

