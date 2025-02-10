Imran Khan alleges court manipulation, calls for fair trial

RAWALPINDI – PTI founder Imran Khan has claimed that courts are being controlled following the 26th amendment and that his trial inside Adiala Jail is also being conducted in a controlled environment.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry stated that they had requested an open trial for the Toshakhana case, asserting that it was Khan’s right.

Chaudhry alleged selective access for journalists and lawyers, stating that legal files were being scanned and sent elsewhere. He also accused authorities of politically victimizing both Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Imran Khan, through his lawyer, announced his decision to write a second letter to the Army Chief, stating that judicial independence is under threat and Pakistan ranks 140th on the Rule of Law Index.

He emphasized the need for a strong civil-military relationship to combat terrorism and warned that democracy is being stifled.