Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Karachi’s 16-year-old Mahrooz creates Pakistan’s first Sindhi AI calculator

Karachis 16 Year Old Mahrooz Creates Pakistans First Sindhi Ai Calculator

KARACHI – Karachi’s 16-year-old student, Mahrooz, has amazed everyone by developing Pakistan’s first Sindhi-language calculator using artificial intelligence.

Created in just three days, this calculator will benefit Sindhi-speaking business owners. Mahrooz believes that in today’s era, skills hold more value than degrees.

Women and girls are excelling in science, and Mahrooz has earned the distinction of creating the first Sindhi-language calculator in the country. She is now striving to become a public speaker.

A student of Karachi’s AI-based Rehan Allahwala School, Mahrooz has introduced this AI-powered calculator to make life easier for Sindhi speakers. This modern-tech school focuses on teaching students how to earn while learning. Instead of traditional books, pencils, and erasers, the school uses artificial intelligence and smart devices, allowing students to explore and innovate at their own pace.

Speaking in an AI class, Mahrooz stated that she designed the calculator to assist Sindhi speakers, many of whom lack formal education. She used ChatGPT and other technologies to develop it. She believes that with government support, the calculator can be commercialized for broader use.

Mahrooz emphasized that skill development is more crucial than degrees in today’s world. She is already earning in dollars and runs her own private channel. She advised young people to focus on learning skills and start working immediately instead of waiting for degrees.

A recipient of awards from the Russian Cultural and Science Center, Mahrooz has excelled in speech competitions. Her creativity has been praised by her teachers, who emphasize learning alongside earning. Vice Principal Rubab Fatima stated that their school prepares students to earn during their education, even offering weekly four-hour classes for parents to understand the curriculum. The entire education system at this school is computerized, including classes, assignments, and exams.

Despite a significant number of female students pursuing science in universities across Karachi and Sindh, few women are actively contributing to scientific research at national or international levels. Every year, February 11 is observed as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Foreign Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today, 10 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 281.1
Euro EUR 290 292.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.78 157.58
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.51 24.81
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.25 308
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Feb-2025/kmc-announces-free-parking-at-all-its-sites-in-karachi

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search