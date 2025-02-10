Karachi’s 16-year-old Mahrooz creates Pakistan’s first Sindhi AI calculator

KARACHI – Karachi’s 16-year-old student, Mahrooz, has amazed everyone by developing Pakistan’s first Sindhi-language calculator using artificial intelligence.

Created in just three days, this calculator will benefit Sindhi-speaking business owners. Mahrooz believes that in today’s era, skills hold more value than degrees.

Women and girls are excelling in science, and Mahrooz has earned the distinction of creating the first Sindhi-language calculator in the country. She is now striving to become a public speaker.

A student of Karachi’s AI-based Rehan Allahwala School, Mahrooz has introduced this AI-powered calculator to make life easier for Sindhi speakers. This modern-tech school focuses on teaching students how to earn while learning. Instead of traditional books, pencils, and erasers, the school uses artificial intelligence and smart devices, allowing students to explore and innovate at their own pace.

Speaking in an AI class, Mahrooz stated that she designed the calculator to assist Sindhi speakers, many of whom lack formal education. She used ChatGPT and other technologies to develop it. She believes that with government support, the calculator can be commercialized for broader use.

Mahrooz emphasized that skill development is more crucial than degrees in today’s world. She is already earning in dollars and runs her own private channel. She advised young people to focus on learning skills and start working immediately instead of waiting for degrees.

A recipient of awards from the Russian Cultural and Science Center, Mahrooz has excelled in speech competitions. Her creativity has been praised by her teachers, who emphasize learning alongside earning. Vice Principal Rubab Fatima stated that their school prepares students to earn during their education, even offering weekly four-hour classes for parents to understand the curriculum. The entire education system at this school is computerized, including classes, assignments, and exams.

Despite a significant number of female students pursuing science in universities across Karachi and Sindh, few women are actively contributing to scientific research at national or international levels. Every year, February 11 is observed as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.