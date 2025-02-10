Transferred judges need no new oath; IHC CJ rejects seniority change plea

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the representation of five judges challenging the change in their seniority.

The court upheld the revised seniority list, which was updated after the transfer of judges from three provincial high courts.

According to the decision, Justice Sarfraz Dogar, who was transferred from the Lahore High Court, will remain the senior puisne judge of the IHC. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq stated that Justice Sarfraz Dogar had taken the oath as a high court judge in 2015 and that judges transferred from provincial high courts do not need to retake their oath.

The decision clarified that appointment and transfer are distinct processes. The representation of Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Tariq Jahangiri, Babar Sattar, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, and Saman Rafat was rejected.

These judges had argued that a judge takes an oath for a specific high court and should retake it upon transfer, with seniority determined accordingly.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the registrar’s office to inform all five judges about the decision.

Following the transfer of three judges from other high courts, the revised seniority list now ranks:

Justice Sarfraz Dogar as the senior puisne judge

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in second place

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb in third

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri in fourth

Justice Babar Sattar in fifth

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan in sixth

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir in seventh

Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz in eighth

Justice Khadim Hussain in ninth

Justice Azam Khan in tenth

Justice Asif in eleventh

Justice Inam Ameen Minhas in the twelfth