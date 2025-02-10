Man posing as army major arrested in Karachi

KARACHI – District East police, in an intelligence-based operation, arrested a fake major impersonating a law enforcement officer.

According to the SSP East spokesperson, Sachal police apprehended the suspect, Adil, in Saadi Town, Scheme 33.

Police recovered law enforcement uniforms, ranks, shoes, a fake ID card, and other forged documents from his possession.

The suspect used to harass people while wearing a law enforcement uniform. A case has been registered against him, and he has been handed over to investigation authorities. His past criminal record is also being checked.