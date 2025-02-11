Gold Price in Pakistan Today – 11 Feb, 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan stand at all time high of Rs303,000 per tola, and rate for 10 grams of bullion metal stands at Rs259,773 on February 11, 2025 Tuesday.

22-karat gold was priced at 274,633 per tola, 21-karat gold at 262,150 and 18-karat gold at 224,700.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 11 Feb 2025

Gold New Price 24K (per Tola) Rs303,000 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs259,773

Pakistan Gold prices