Gold Price in Pakistan Today – 11 Feb, 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan stand at all time high of Rs303,000 per tola, and rate for 10 grams of bullion metal stands at Rs259,773 on February 11, 2025 Tuesday.

22-karat gold was priced at 274,633 per tola, 21-karat gold at 262,150 and 18-karat gold at 224,700.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 11 Feb 2025

Gold  New Price
24K (per Tola) Rs303,000
24K (per 10 Grams) Rs259,773

Pakistan Gold prices

City Gold per Tola Gold per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs303,000 Rs259,773
Islamabad Rs303,000 Rs259,773
Lahore Rs303,000 Rs259,773
Multan Rs303,000 Rs259,773
Peshawar Rs303,000 Rs259,773

 

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 11 February 2025 Tuesday

 

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 11 February 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.75 281.35
Euro EUR 287.5 290.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 175.5 177.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.15 745.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.78 157.58
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.51 24.81
Omani Riyal OMR 721.5 730
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
     

