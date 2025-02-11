Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Imran Khan strikes again at military’s ‘political influence’ after approaching Army Chief twice for talks

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan intensified criticism of military’s role in politics, despite writing two letters to the incumbent Army Chief, which opposed his own rhetoric for engaging the military establishment for talks.

Khan, who remained behind bars since August 2023, launched fresh salvo at military leadership, accusing them of interference in the country’s political affairs. Speaking to lawyers and the media from Adiala Jail, Khan alleged military of taking over political matters, particularly focusing on the role of the Army Chief and the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR).

PTI chief said he wrote letter to Army Chief in ‘good faith’ with ‘best for the country’s betterment, the military’s involvement in governance and politics has become unprecedented. The outspoken politician claimed that Army Chief is pulling ther strings behind the scenes, undermining Pakistan’s political institutions.

The former premier further condemned government’s actions, accusing it of using tactics to block his rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, and argued that the caretaker government is internally scared and incapable of addressing the real needs of the people. He added that the military leadership’s actions have severely damaged public trust, with the gap between the army and the citizens growing wider by the day.

Khan’s remarks come amid growing concerns over the military’s growing involvement in political processes, with many accusing the current regime of suppressing dissent and undermining democracy. The ex-PM’s comments are expected to further fuel the ongoing political tensions in the country.

In his previous letter to Army, Khan addresses several key issues: allegations of electoral fraud, the impact of the 26th Constitutional Amendment on the judiciary, and concerns over terrorism charges against PTI members. He also expressed support for the military’s fight against terrorism and acknowledged the sacrifices of soldiers.

PTI founder criticized PECA law for threatening press freedom and raised concerns about the country’s struggling economy. He called for a judicial commission and policy changes to address these challenges.

In letter to army chief, Imran Khan calls for changes in policies

