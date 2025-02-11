Death Sentence for Pakistani man who murdered elderly couple during robbery in Karachi

KARACHI – A court in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi handed down death sentence to a Nawaz Khursheed, who was found guilty of killing an aged couple in the upscale society of the provincial capital.

The sessions court handed down sentence to Karachi resident for the gruesome murder of elderly couple during robbery bid in home located in DHA Phase-VI. The shocking case, which occurred in 2020, has drawn significant attention due to its violent nature.

Judge Abdul Hafeez Lashari issued verdict after concluding that Khursheed was guilty of murdering Jawed Iftikhar and his wife Salma while attempting to steal valuables from their residence.

Besides capital punishment, the court slapped him with 10 years imprisonment for murder, robbery, and an additional seven years for committing robbery with the intent to cause death or serious injury.

The incident dates back to Ramadan 2020 when an armed man barged into a house in DHA, later injured a man with a deadly wound, and left him unconscious while he carried out the robbery.

Later, he admitted to his intentions of committing robbery, detailing how he had trespassed by cutting through a barbed wire fence and hiding on the rooftop before attacking the house help. He further confessed to murdering Iftikhar and Salma after they resisted his theft of cash and jewelry.

The court’s verdict shows serious consequences for violent crime and aims to serve as a deterrent against such acts. The case has left the community in shock and has raised concerns about safety and security in residential areas.