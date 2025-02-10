Man kills wife over affair with sister-in-law in Lahore

LAHORE – A man brutally murdered his wife by slitting her throat after forming a relationship with his sister-in-law.

However, the police arrested both the sister-in-law and her brother-in-law.

According to the police, the suspects involved in the tragic murder of a young woman in Sanda have been apprehended. Lahore Police Operations Wing traced the killers within 24 hours and arrested them.

The case was registered under FIR No 413/25 at Sanda Police Station yesterday. Following the incident, the DIG Operations took notice and formed a special team under the supervision of SP Iqbal Town Bilal Ahmed.

DSP Zakariya Yousaf, SHO Sanda Rizwan Khan, and their team successfully arrested the murderer within a day.

Authorities revealed that the victim, Rida, was killed by her own husband, Shamshad. The accused had developed a relationship with Rida’s sister, Samra, and together they planned the gruesome murder.

Shamshad, who worked night shifts, came home under the pretense of bringing a burger and then slit his wife’s throat. After investigation, police arrested both Shamshad and Samra.

The suspects have been handed over to the Investigation Wing for further inquiry.