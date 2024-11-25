Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PTI convoy led by CM Gandapur, Bushra Bibi enters Punjab on way to Islamabad

Pti Convoy Led By Cm Gandapur Bushra Bibi Enters Punjab On Way To Islamabad

LAHORE – Pakistan’s most populous region Punjab has been placed under massive security to contain convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which now enters the region, and is on its way to Islamabad.

Amid massive protests, entry and exit points of federal capital Islamabad have been sealed, while internet services remained suspended in these cities due to security concerns. Hundreds of PTI workers have been arrested after clashes with police.

As Imran Khan’s wife and party members are making it the capital, the government deployed massive security measures to prevent their entry. Authorities also sealed several roads leading to the capital, including motorways and GT Road, with containers blocking key highways.

The government took stern measures, placing barbed wire and trenches have been strategically placed to block routes from KP and Azad Kashmir.

To avoid any massive protests, over 40,000 police, Rangers, and Frontier Corps personnel have been stationed in capital city Islamabad, while major routes such as the Srinagar Highway at Zero Point and the Expressway at Khanna Pul remain closed. The capital’s red zone and access to Adiala Jail are heavily fortified with 1,200 containers.

Despite roadblocks and security measures, PTI leaders vowed to reach D-Chowk in Islamabad “at any cost”.

PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram confirmed that Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, is traveling with the convoy from Peshawar. Despite earlier statements claiming health issues had kept her from joining, reports now suggest that Bushra Bibi is heading to Islamabad with the party’s supporters.

Meanwhile, schools remain closed in Islamabad and Murree for safety reasons, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi. Several markets also bore the brunt and these protests are causing daily losses of Rs 190 billion, with the GDP losing Rs 144 billion per day.

More Updates to Follow…

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 278.9
Euro EUR 288.60 291.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.05 739.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.6 201
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 891.2 900.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 714.75 723.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search