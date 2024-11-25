Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Seven-Day ceasefire agreement reached in Kurram after deadly clashes

Seven Day Ceasefire Agreement Reached In Kurram After Deadly Clashes

ISLAMABAD – Dozens of people have been killed while scores suffered injuries in recent clashes between sectarian groups in Kuram and after massive losses, rival groups agreed to 7-day ceasefire.

The clashes started with gun attack on vehicles , killing at least 49 people. This attack triggered retaliatory strikes from the opposing community, escalating into fierce battles. The violence is rooted in a longstanding tribal and sectarian dispute over land in Kurram district of northwestern region in Pakistan.

The government delegation successfully brokered ceasefire after engaging with both groups as the matter remains in international media and violence was condemned by rights groups. The delegation, led by Saif, held discussions with one two groups over weekend, and reached an agreement to return captives and bodies from both sides.

Meanwhile, provincial government is working closely with local leaders to resolve tensions through dialogue. As the death toll continues to climb, the situation is made worse by a communication blackout in region.

Several residents even evacuated their homes, and local markets and schools remain closed. Police reported intense fighting near the village of Ali Zai in Lower Kurram, where tensions flared after a large militia unexpectedly advanced from the Mandrovi area toward the village.

Armed clashes in Kurram leave 15 dead, 25 injured

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 278.9
Euro EUR 288.60 291.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.05 739.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.6 201
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 891.2 900.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 714.75 723.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search