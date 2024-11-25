Seven-Day ceasefire agreement reached in Kurram after deadly clashes

ISLAMABAD – Dozens of people have been killed while scores suffered injuries in recent clashes between sectarian groups in Kuram and after massive losses, rival groups agreed to 7-day ceasefire.

The clashes started with gun attack on vehicles , killing at least 49 people. This attack triggered retaliatory strikes from the opposing community, escalating into fierce battles. The violence is rooted in a longstanding tribal and sectarian dispute over land in Kurram district of northwestern region in Pakistan.

The government delegation successfully brokered ceasefire after engaging with both groups as the matter remains in international media and violence was condemned by rights groups. The delegation, led by Saif, held discussions with one two groups over weekend, and reached an agreement to return captives and bodies from both sides.

Meanwhile, provincial government is working closely with local leaders to resolve tensions through dialogue. As the death toll continues to climb, the situation is made worse by a communication blackout in region.

Several residents even evacuated their homes, and local markets and schools remain closed. Police reported intense fighting near the village of Ali Zai in Lower Kurram, where tensions flared after a large militia unexpectedly advanced from the Mandrovi area toward the village.