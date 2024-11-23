Armed clashes in Kurram leave 15 dead, 25 injured

KURRAM – At least 15 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in armed clashes between different groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal district of Kurram.

Police said the groups are targeting each other with heavy and automatic weapons, prompting the authorities to shut schools in the region.

The latest wave of armed clashes ensued after passenger vehicles were targeted by unknown gunmen in Kurram earlier this week.

On Thursday, at least 44 people including six women were killed after unknown assailants targeted passenger vehicles in Ochat area of Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police said the vehicles were travelling from Parachinar to Peshawar when they came under the attack, adding that several other passengers were injured in the attack.

It has been several months since the district witnessed massive clashes between various tribes and parties. The violence has claimed dozens of lives in the region.

President Asif Ali Zardari had strongly condemned the incident of firing took place in Kurram district targeting the passengers vehicles.

The president, in a statement, expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident and called it a coward and inhumane act.

He instructed the authorities concerned to take perpetrators of the attack on innocent citizens to the task.

President Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured and emphasised the best possible medical treatment to them.