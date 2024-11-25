Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

German Embassy in Pakistan cancels appointments amid Islamabad shutdown

ISLAMABAD – German Embassy in Pakistani capital city remains shutdown due to security concerns as twin cities brace for PTI protest.

The embassy’s visa section will be unavailable, and all scheduled appointments for that day have been rescheduled, it said n a social media announcement. German Ambassador Alfred Grannas also confirmed the closure on social media, urging applicants to refrain from attending their appointments.

The closure comes amid heightened security measures in Islamabad, where police and paramilitary forces shut down key roads and entry points as part of efforts to contain political march by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

PTI march led by wife of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, entered Punjab and is moving toward Islamabad, demanding release of former premier, while incumbent government imposed ban on public gatherings.

PTI remains adamant despite orders of Islamabad High Court which ruled no protests or rallies would be allowed over the weekend, citing the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024.

The law requires any group wishing to hold an assembly in Islamabad to submit a formal application at least seven days prior to the event. Despite the court ruling, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan insisted that the protest would go ahead as per call of party founder.

PTI convoy led by CM Gandapur, Bushra Bibi enters Punjab on way to Islamabad

