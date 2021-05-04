Pakistan welcomes ceasefire between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
07:53 PM | 4 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between the governments of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary in a statement said we remain confident that both the countries will be able to resolve the issue amicably through dialogue and peaceful means.

At least 31 Kyrgyzstani soldiers were killed amid a water dispute led to some of the worst clashes in years on a disputed Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border.

Besides the deaths in recent crashes, dozens get injured and more than 10,000 evacuated amid the dispute, a senior official of Kyrgyzstan told international media earlier this month.

The tension between the two sides escalated Wednesday when natives from both sides hurled stones at each other near a water facility. The recent fight between the two militaries was the heaviest in years as it also alarmed about further escalation.

