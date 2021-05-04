Pakistan welcomes ceasefire between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between the governments of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary in a statement said we remain confident that both the countries will be able to resolve the issue amicably through dialogue and peaceful means.
At least 31 Kyrgyzstani soldiers were killed amid a water dispute led to some of the worst clashes in years on a disputed Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border.
Besides the deaths in recent crashes, dozens get injured and more than 10,000 evacuated amid the dispute, a senior official of Kyrgyzstan told international media earlier this month.
The tension between the two sides escalated Wednesday when natives from both sides hurled stones at each other near a water facility. The recent fight between the two militaries was the heaviest in years as it also alarmed about further escalation.
At least 31 troops killed in clashes over water ... 04:56 PM | 1 May, 2021
BISHKEK – At least 31 Kyrgyzstani soldiers have been killed amid a water dispute led to some of the worst clashes ...
- Admiral (r) Karamat Rahman Niazi, who commanded Pakistan’s only ...08:36 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Pakistan Army chief reaches Saudi Arabia on official visit08:12 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Pakistan welcomes ceasefire between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan07:53 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Efforts for electoral reforms expedited as PM’s cabinet approves ...07:33 PM | 4 May, 2021
-
-
- WATCH – Nora Fatehi invites fans to dance with her!03:30 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Twitter 'permanently suspends' Kangana Ranaut's account01:26 PM | 4 May, 2021
-
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021