Fahad Mustafa grilled by Pakistani YouTuber for calling himself ‘Allah’s Favorite’

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and TV show host Fahad Mustafa, who remained in news with the hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, recently shared an interview that stirred controversy.

In a recent interview, the actor referred to himself as “Allah’s favorite,” crediting his success in his 20s, 30s, and now 40s to divine favor. His comment quickly went viral on social media, sparking a mixed reaction from the public.a

Amid the backlash, founder of Youth Club, and YouTuber Raja Zia Ul Haq criticized Fahad’s statement. In response, Raja Zia Ul Haq said while it is not wrong to acknowledge Allah’s love, Fahad should have framed it differently by acknowledging Allah’s love for him despite his sins.

He argued that attributing Allah’s favor solely to Fahad’s successful career in showbiz industry was inappropriate and misleading.

The debate over Fahad Mustafa’s comments continues to generate conversation on social media, with many weighing in on the proper way to speak about divine favor and success.