Hania Aamir shares 'sick but lit' health update

In the glamorous realm of showbiz, Hania Aamir, the adored Pakistani actor, consistently remains true to herself. Whether she's captivating us on the silver screen or offering glimpses of her unfiltered life on social media, she has unquestionably won the hearts of her audience.
Recently, Hania took to Instagram to offer us a glimpse into her life that underscores her relatability. Her 'sick but lit' health update is a delightful journey through which she demonstrates that her spirit remains as radiant as ever, even when she's under the weather.
Hania firmly believes that as long as you have your medicine at hand, anything is possible. The star also treats her followers to videos of herself coughing, singing, and downing her medication.
On the acting front, Aamir is set to make her Netflix debut with Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 18, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|278.65
|Euro
|EUR
|292.1
|295
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.6
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174.25
|176
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.5
|748.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.36
|39.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.12
|909.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.09
|311.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, stands at Rs205,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs187,915.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
