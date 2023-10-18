  

Hania Aamir shares 'sick but lit' health update

Maheen Khawaja
01:03 PM | 18 Oct, 2023
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

In the glamorous realm of showbiz, Hania Aamir, the adored Pakistani actor, consistently remains true to herself. Whether she's captivating us on the silver screen or offering glimpses of her unfiltered life on social media, she has unquestionably won the hearts of her audience.

Recently, Hania took to Instagram to offer us a glimpse into her life that underscores her relatability. Her 'sick but lit' health update is a delightful journey through which she demonstrates that her spirit remains as radiant as ever, even when she's under the weather.

Hania firmly believes that as long as you have your medicine at hand, anything is possible. The star also treats her followers to videos of herself coughing, singing, and downing her medication. 

On the acting front, Aamir is set to make her Netflix debut with Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Hania Aamir sizzles in all-black glam look at Lux Style Awards

The writer is a staff member.

