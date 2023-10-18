After Honda 125, PML-N offering ‘Jannat Ka Ticket’ for welcoming Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan

Pakistani politicians are known for clichéd rhetorics, but as competition grows leaders from different backgrounds are coming up with different narratives and some are even making their place as gimmickry artists.
As the PML-N fires up supporters to prepare for Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming, different measures are being taken and to woo the masses, the former ruling party announced a unique idea for those who will be arriving at Lahore airport to welcome the ousted premier.
A video clip of PML-N’s corner meeting in Toba Tek Singh district is doing rounds online, as former lawmaker Chaudhry Asad ur Rehman offers heavenly rewards for those welcoming Mian Nawaz Sharif on October 21.
Chaudhry can be heard saying ‘Thos who would go to Minar-e-Pakistan to welcome Nawaz Sharif will go to Jannat as angels will be forming special list’.
فیصلہ آپ نے کرنا ہے کہ نوازشریف کا استقبال کر کے 125 لینا ہے یا جنت کا ٹکٹ ۔۔— Imran Afzal Raja (@ImranARaja1) October 17, 2023
میں تو کہتا ہوں جو مل رہا ہے پکڑ لو
کیونکہ
“میاں صاحب نے آج تک لِیا ہی ہے دِیا کچھ نہیں” pic.twitter.com/eOZRXOVKsZ
Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced the Honda 125 for those who bring a plethora of people to welcome party supremo Nawaz Sharif. PML-N kicked off a series of rallies from the provincial capital Lahore with the preparations for the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in full swing.
Sharif, 73, is slated to land in the homeland after four years of his stay in Britain, where he moved for medical treatment during his sentence in corruption case. And, ahead of his homecoming, his party is apparently under pressure to woo the masses.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 18, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|278.65
|Euro
|EUR
|292.1
|295
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.6
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174.25
|176
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.5
|748.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.36
|39.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.12
|909.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.09
|311.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, stands at Rs205,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs187,915.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
