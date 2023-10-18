After Honda 125, PML-N offering ‘Jannat Ka Ticket’ for welcoming Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan

Pakistani politicians are known for clichéd rhetorics, but as competition grows leaders from different backgrounds are coming up with different narratives and some are even making their place as gimmickry artists.

As the PML-N fires up supporters to prepare for Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming, different measures are being taken and to woo the masses, the former ruling party announced a unique idea for those who will be arriving at Lahore airport to welcome the ousted premier.

A video clip of PML-N’s corner meeting in Toba Tek Singh district is doing rounds online, as former lawmaker Chaudhry Asad ur Rehman offers heavenly rewards for those welcoming Mian Nawaz Sharif on October 21.

Chaudhry can be heard saying ‘Thos who would go to Minar-e-Pakistan to welcome Nawaz Sharif will go to Jannat as angels will be forming special list’.

فیصلہ آپ نے کرنا ہے کہ نوازشریف کا استقبال کر کے 125 لینا ہے یا جنت کا ٹکٹ ۔۔

میں تو کہتا ہوں جو مل رہا ہے پکڑ لو

کیونکہ

“میاں صاحب نے آج تک لِیا ہی ہے دِیا کچھ نہیں” pic.twitter.com/eOZRXOVKsZ — Imran Afzal Raja (@ImranARaja1) October 17, 2023

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced the Honda 125 for those who bring a plethora of people to welcome party supremo Nawaz Sharif. PML-N kicked off a series of rallies from the provincial capital Lahore with the preparations for the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in full swing.

Sharif, 73, is slated to land in the homeland after four years of his stay in Britain, where he moved for medical treatment during his sentence in corruption case. And, ahead of his homecoming, his party is apparently under pressure to woo the masses.