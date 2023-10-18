Gold price up by Rs6,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a whooping surge in its prices on Wednesday, breaking its losing streak in domestic market of Pakistan.

Data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association showed the price of per tola gold went by Rs6,400 to Rs206,500.

It added that the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs5,487 to settle at Rs177,040.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity also registered upward trend as it increased by $36 to settle at $1,959 per ounce.

Meanwhile, Pakistani currency lost its nearly a month-long winning streak against the US dollar, as it depreciated in the inter-bank market for the second day.

During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the rupee faced a hard time against the greenback, moving down by Rs1 in the opening hours of trading.

Before noon, the local currency was hovering at 278.03, moving down by 0.36 percent.

The rupee touched its low in early September 5, but the stern measures and massive crackdown brought local currency on track and it witnessed the longest appreciation runs in recent times.