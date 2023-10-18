Malala 'horrified' at Gaza hospital bombing, urges Israel to allow humanitarian aid inside

Renowned activist and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has once again used her platform to address the recent Israeli attacks on Palestine. Alongside a video message, she expressed her deep concern, stating, "I'm appalled by the bombing of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, and I unequivocally condemn it."

She went on to implore the Israeli government to permit the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire. In a generous gesture, she announced a donation of $300,000 to three charitable organizations dedicated to assisting the Palestinian people in their time of need, also providing links for those who wish to contribute.

In her video message, Malala passionately appealed to her global audience, saying, "I stand here to add my voice to the chorus of calls for peace, originating from Palestine, Israel, and around the world. Collective punishment is not a solution. Nearly half of Gaza's population is comprised of children under 18 years old, and subjecting them to a life of constant bombardment and an unjust occupation is unacceptable."

Malala continued, "I'm directing $300,000 to charities actively working to aid Palestinian children and those in peril. I implore everyone watching this video to consider donating to organizations providing essential humanitarian assistance. Together, we must make it crystal clear to our leaders that we demand an immediate ceasefire and a lasting peace."

These statements come in the wake of her earlier plea for an "immediate ceasefire," where she reflected, "I join the call for an immediate ceasefire. As I've processed the heartbreaking news of recent days, I can't help but think of the Palestinian and Israeli children caught in the crossfire. I was just 11 years old when I witnessed violence and terrorism. We awoke to the sounds of mortar shells and witnessed our schools and mosques reduced to rubble by bombs. Peace became an elusive dream."

She emphasized, "War never discriminates against children - whether they are taken from their homes in Israel, hiding from airstrikes, or enduring the lack of food and water in Gaza. Today, I grieve for all the children and people yearning for peace and justice in the Holy Land." These statements evoked a wide range of responses, with some applauding her advocacy and others perceiving her neutrality as a "change of stance."

Recently, Israeli forces fired a rocket killing hundreds of people at a medical facility in Gaza that was full to capacity with refugees sheltering there. International media reported that more than 500 Palestinians including women and children lost their lives at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City which was full of displaced people, when Israeli forces targeted it, and later blamed a failed missile after backlash.