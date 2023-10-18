  

Search

LifestyleVideosWorld

Malala 'horrified' at Gaza hospital bombing, urges Israel to allow humanitarian aid inside

Web Desk
03:06 PM | 18 Oct, 2023
Malala 'horrified' at Gaza hospital bombing, urges Israel to allow humanitarian aid inside
Source: Twitter

Renowned activist and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has once again used her platform to address the recent Israeli attacks on Palestine. Alongside a video message, she expressed her deep concern, stating, "I'm appalled by the bombing of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, and I unequivocally condemn it."

She went on to implore the Israeli government to permit the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire. In a generous gesture, she announced a donation of $300,000 to three charitable organizations dedicated to assisting the Palestinian people in their time of need, also providing links for those who wish to contribute.

In her video message, Malala passionately appealed to her global audience, saying, "I stand here to add my voice to the chorus of calls for peace, originating from Palestine, Israel, and around the world. Collective punishment is not a solution. Nearly half of Gaza's population is comprised of children under 18 years old, and subjecting them to a life of constant bombardment and an unjust occupation is unacceptable."

Malala continued, "I'm directing $300,000 to charities actively working to aid Palestinian children and those in peril. I implore everyone watching this video to consider donating to organizations providing essential humanitarian assistance. Together, we must make it crystal clear to our leaders that we demand an immediate ceasefire and a lasting peace."

These statements come in the wake of her earlier plea for an "immediate ceasefire," where she reflected, "I join the call for an immediate ceasefire. As I've processed the heartbreaking news of recent days, I can't help but think of the Palestinian and Israeli children caught in the crossfire. I was just 11 years old when I witnessed violence and terrorism. We awoke to the sounds of mortar shells and witnessed our schools and mosques reduced to rubble by bombs. Peace became an elusive dream."

She emphasized, "War never discriminates against children - whether they are taken from their homes in Israel, hiding from airstrikes, or enduring the lack of food and water in Gaza. Today, I grieve for all the children and people yearning for peace and justice in the Holy Land." These statements evoked a wide range of responses, with some applauding her advocacy and others perceiving her neutrality as a "change of stance."

Recently, Israeli forces fired a rocket killing hundreds of people at a medical facility in Gaza that was full to capacity with refugees sheltering there. International media reported that more than 500 Palestinians including women and children lost their lives at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City which was full of displaced people, when Israeli forces targeted it, and later blamed a failed missile after backlash.

Malala's 'immediate ceasefire' call for Israel-Hamas clash leaves netizens outraged

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:45 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

'Enough is enough:' Ertuğrul star Celal Al condemns inhumane and ...

04:24 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

Tilda Swinton, Steve Coogan among 2,000 artists call for Gaza ...

03:59 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

Dua Lipa hopes 'for a ceasefire in Gaza'

10:32 AM | 18 Oct, 2023

Pakistan condemns inhumane and indefensible Israeli attack on Gaza's ...

09:24 AM | 18 Oct, 2023

Bloodbath in Gaza as over 500 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ...

11:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

Biden heads to Israel in solidarity as Gaza turned in to pile of ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:55 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

Pakistan, China sign $1.5 billion MoU in petroleum sector

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 18 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18 October,  2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.4 278.65
Euro EUR 292.1 295
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.6 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 174.25 176
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.5 748.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 39.36 39.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.12 909.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.42 25.72
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 309.09 311.59
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan today – October 18, 2023

Today Gold prices in Pakistan

The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, stands at Rs205,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs187,915.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: