Malala's 'immediate ceasefire' call for Israel-Hamas clash leaves netizens outraged

In the current climate of intense online debates, where celebrities and prominent figures face both criticism and celebration for their stance on various issues, renowned activist Malala Yousafzai has stepped into the fray, addressing the one-sided "clash" between Israel and Palestine.
Malala's statement on X began with a call for an immediate ceasefire, resonating with her dedication to peace and justice. She reflected on the tragic events of recent days and expressed her deep concern for the children caught in the crossfire. Drawing from her own experiences as a young witness to violence and terrorism, she highlighted the profound impact of conflict on the lives of children, recalling the disturbing memories of mortar shells and the destruction of schools and mosques.
As the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, she continued, emphasizing the universal truth that war knows no boundaries and never spares children. From those abducted from their homes in Israel to those enduring airstrikes and facing dire shortages in Gaza, the suffering knows no partiality. Malala's heart ached for all the children and individuals yearning for peace and justice in the Holy Land.
October 10, 2023
Unsurprisingly, her statement drew a mixed response from her followers, admirers, fans, and critics. Some lauded her commitment to an "immediate ceasefire," applauding her unwavering dedication to peace. Yet, there were those who felt that her call for both sides to cease aggressive actions did a disservice to the Palestinian cause. They argued that this approach disregarded the substantial power imbalance between Israelis and Palestinians, potentially glossing over the historical injustices and atrocities that have persisted for decades.
Sis I think at this point all of us know that you went through a war. And also that you are also wearing ralph lauren gowns to attend the academy awards.— Aimun (@bluemagicboxes) October 10, 2023
So you know. Some perspective on what is happening in Palestine would be great. https://t.co/n6Lkl7BINk
Given that she's been a survivor of war, one would expect that she would understand how crucial it is fight back against people invading your land and stop a literal genocide.— Season Of The Witch???????????????? (@Lanaschild_) October 10, 2023
I can also see how diplomatic she's being.
I'm a little disappointed. https://t.co/mVkMNVEtZt
Has there ever been a nobel peace prize winner who after winning the award did not disappoint when it came to standing up for the cause of oppressed? https://t.co/SSEFhrtXhH— Zain Raza (@smzrz) October 10, 2023
There comes a point in time, especially in certain situations, where it matters what kind of platform you have and how you need to word things to make the absolute most of your position in society.— Laveezah (@LavzKhan) October 10, 2023
The statement below is an example of the complete opposite. https://t.co/xEGQ7eDuh7
Yousafzai's statement, while well-intentioned, exposes the complexities of taking a stance in a deeply polarized conflict, where any word or action can be scrutinized from multiple angles.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.6
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.4
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Karachi
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Quetta
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Attock
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Multan
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
Today Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs201,300 for 1 Tola.
The gold rate calculation depends on making charges, the price of mixed alloys and purity, Above mentioned are the prices of gold in Pakistan.
21 karat rate for per tola in Karachi is available at Rs176138.
Price of 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs,201300, whereas price of 23 Karat, 10 grams stands at Rs172,590.
Price of 1 gram of Gold in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs17259, and 21 Karat stands at Rs15821.
