LHC orders Rs2,000 fine over helmet violation in Punjab 

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the traffic authorities to impose a hefty fine of Rs2,000 on motorbike riders for violating the helmet rules in Punjab.

The high court issued the order while hearing petitions filed by citizens seeking measures to control smog in the province.

The judge ordered the authorities to impose a fine of Rs5,000 over car parking in greenbelt areas. He directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to take action against people involved in such violation.

The court also directed the officials to shut the brick kilns involved in spreading pollution in the city. He also ordered registration of criminal cases against officers, who are not taking action in line with the court orders.