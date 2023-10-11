Money laundering scandal unearthed through Bigo Live app, FIR registered

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case under anti-money laundering provisions against seven accused including one main suspect for allegedly involved in money laundering through Bigo Live app.

According to FIA officials, money laundering is done through Bigo app and inquiry against accused has been initiated under anti-money laundering provisions.

According to the FIR four companies and 23 accounts of the accused have been traced and accused were involved in millions of money laundering through these companies and accounts.

Involvement of Bigo app administration in the case is also being investigated.

According to the the FIR, the accused are involved in 'Hawala and Hundi' through the purchase and sale of Virtual Bigo Diamond badge.