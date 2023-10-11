Search

Pakistan

Money laundering scandal unearthed through Bigo Live app, FIR registered

Web Desk
05:12 PM | 11 Oct, 2023
Money laundering scandal unearthed through Bigo Live app, FIR registered
Source: Bigo

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case under anti-money laundering provisions against seven accused including one main suspect for allegedly involved in money laundering through Bigo Live app.

According to FIA officials, money laundering is done through Bigo app and inquiry against accused has been initiated under anti-money laundering provisions.

According to the FIR four companies and 23 accounts of the accused have been traced and accused were involved in millions of money laundering through these companies and accounts.

Involvement of Bigo app administration in the case is also being investigated.

According to the the FIR, the accused are involved in 'Hawala and Hundi' through the purchase and sale of Virtual Bigo Diamond badge.

Pakistan blocks Bigo, issues final warning to Tik Tok

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:28 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Bid to smuggle iPhone’s latest models into Pakistan through Umrah ...

12:33 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

PAKvAUS: Pakistan vs Australia World Cup 2023 warm-up match Live ...

09:04 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

PML-N senator tells Islamabad Police Imran Khan's lawyer beat him up ...

10:47 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Pakistan amends anti-money laundering, terror financing regulations

10:51 AM | 24 Sep, 2023

Body formed to probe into vision loss through local injection

04:45 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

KPK advocate general proposes MDCAT 2023 re-take amid ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:15 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 12, 2023

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 11 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 11, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.2 280.15
Euro EUR 291.1 294
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.6 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.4
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 201 203
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 12, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 178,240.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Karachi PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Islamabad PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Peshawar PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Quetta PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Sialkot PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Attock PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Gujranwala PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Jehlum PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Multan PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Bahawalpur PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Gujrat PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Nawabshah PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Chakwal PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Hyderabad PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Nowshehra PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Sargodha PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Faisalabad PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Mirpur PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: