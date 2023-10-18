Babar Azam retains No 1 spot in latest ODI rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan captain Babar Azam has cemented his top position in latest ODI batting rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He has edged up to 836 rating points and stretched his lead in the rankings to 18 points. India young gun Shubman Gill remained in second spot after overcoming illness to kick off his Cricket World Cup campaign with 12 runs against Pakistan.

New Zealand pacer Boult is within reach of the No.1 spot in the ODI Bowling Rankings following a destructive spell against Bangladesh.

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult have each made their move towards the peak of the Men’s ODI Player Rankings in the latest update, said ICC in a blog.

Devastating displays from South Africa opener de Kock and India captain Rohit at the World Cup 2023 have propelled the duo higher in the ODI batting rankings.

De Kock started the tournament with back-to-back tons but missed an opportunity to climb even closer to top spot when dismissed for 20 and sparking a match-turning South Africa batting collapse of 4/8 against Netherlands.

The South Africa keeper-batter has nonetheless risen three spots to third in the ODI batting rankings, leapfrogging teammate Rassie van der Dussen in fourth.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz went up by 19 spots to 18th.