  

Search

Lifestyle

Dua Lipa hopes 'for a ceasefire in Gaza'

Web Desk
03:59 PM | 18 Oct, 2023
Dua Lipa hopes 'for a ceasefire in Gaza'
Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon Dua Lipa recently used her Instagram Story as a platform to share her heartfelt reflections on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In a poignant and detailed message on her Instagram Story, the English-Albanian singer, who is of Muslim heritage, expressed her deep sorrow and implored governments to address the dire humanitarian crisis.

Lipa also shared a fundraiser titled "Urgent relief for Gaza's children" and added her voice by writing, "With each passing day, my heart aches for the people of Israel and Palestine. I grieve for the lives lost in the distressing attacks in Israel and for the unprecedented suffering in Gaza, where 2.2 million individuals, half of them children, endure unimaginable hardships."

The Levitating singer continued, saying, "For now, I fervently hope for a ceasefire in Gaza and appeal to governments to intervene in this unfolding crisis. Our collective hope rests on finding the compassion to acknowledge this severe humanitarian predicament." She concluded her message by "sending love to Palestinian and Jewish communities around the world, who bear the weight of this burden more deeply than most."

On the eleventh day of the conflict, Israel conducted a devastating airstrike in Gaza, targeting Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, which resulted in the tragic loss of over 500 lives, including women and children. Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra confirmed the high casualty count, with a significant number of the victims being children and women who suffered severe injuries. The aftermath of the hospital bombing left a harrowing scene, and medical resources are on the brink of depletion.

Pakistan condemns inhumane and indefensible Israeli attack on Gaza's Al-Ahli Hospital

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

04:45 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

'Enough is enough:' Ertuğrul star Celal Al condemns inhumane and ...

04:24 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

Tilda Swinton, Steve Coogan among 2,000 artists call for Gaza ...

03:06 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

Malala 'horrified' at Gaza hospital bombing, urges Israel to allow ...

08:55 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed condemns Israeli atrocities in Gaza

04:53 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Malala's 'immediate ceasefire' call for Israel-Hamas clash leaves ...

11:42 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Saba Qamar, Yumna Zaidi among Pakistani celebs take a stand with ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:55 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

Pakistan, China sign $1.5 billion MoU in petroleum sector

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 18 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18 October,  2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.4 278.65
Euro EUR 292.1 295
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.6 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 174.25 176
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.5 748.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 39.36 39.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.12 909.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.42 25.72
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 309.09 311.59
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan today – October 18, 2023

Today Gold prices in Pakistan

The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, stands at Rs205,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs187,915.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: