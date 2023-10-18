Dua Lipa hopes 'for a ceasefire in Gaza'

Hollywood icon Dua Lipa recently used her Instagram Story as a platform to share her heartfelt reflections on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.
In a poignant and detailed message on her Instagram Story, the English-Albanian singer, who is of Muslim heritage, expressed her deep sorrow and implored governments to address the dire humanitarian crisis.
Lipa also shared a fundraiser titled "Urgent relief for Gaza's children" and added her voice by writing, "With each passing day, my heart aches for the people of Israel and Palestine. I grieve for the lives lost in the distressing attacks in Israel and for the unprecedented suffering in Gaza, where 2.2 million individuals, half of them children, endure unimaginable hardships."
The Levitating singer continued, saying, "For now, I fervently hope for a ceasefire in Gaza and appeal to governments to intervene in this unfolding crisis. Our collective hope rests on finding the compassion to acknowledge this severe humanitarian predicament." She concluded her message by "sending love to Palestinian and Jewish communities around the world, who bear the weight of this burden more deeply than most."
On the eleventh day of the conflict, Israel conducted a devastating airstrike in Gaza, targeting Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, which resulted in the tragic loss of over 500 lives, including women and children. Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra confirmed the high casualty count, with a significant number of the victims being children and women who suffered severe injuries. The aftermath of the hospital bombing left a harrowing scene, and medical resources are on the brink of depletion.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 18, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|278.65
|Euro
|EUR
|292.1
|295
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.6
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174.25
|176
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.5
|748.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.36
|39.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.12
|909.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.09
|311.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, stands at Rs205,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs187,915.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
