Mohamed Essa Al Taheri joins U Microfinance Bank as Acting President & CEO

Web Desk
01:30 PM | 19 Oct, 2023
ISLAMABAD - U Microfinance Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri as the Acting President & CEO of U Bank. We welcome him onboard!

Mr Al Taheri has been associated with U Bank as a Member of the Board of Directors and worked with & Group as the Group EVP Financial Policies and Systems. 

He holds a Master’s degree in International Business from the University of Wollongong, Dubai. He brings over 20 years of professional experience from working with HSBC Bank, Dubai Commercial Bank, and the Development Board of Dubai Government.

The appointment of Mr Essa Al Taheri comes soon after the resignation of Mr Kabeer Naqvi, who earlier held the position of President & CEO of U Bank. During his tenure at the bank, Mr. Naqvi left behind a remarkable legacy of progress, innovation, and exponential growth. He has been associated with U Bank since 2015 and led it with vigour and a drive to create an impactful difference in the microfinance industry of Pakistan.

U Bank remains committed to its mission of empowering individuals and businesses through accessible financial services and ensuring financial inclusion for all segments of Pakistani society.

