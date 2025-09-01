Pakistan, Bahrain air chiefs meet to strengthen military ties

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Staff of Bahrain Defence Force, Lieutenant General Thiab Saqer Abdulla Al Nuaimi, called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, in Islamabad today.

The meeting focused on areas of mutual interest and explored avenues to further enhance cooperation between the two countries. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustained military-to-military engagement, with emphasis on joint training and collective growth.

Upon his arrival, Lieutenant General Thiab Saqer Abdulla Al Nuaimi was presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force. The Air Chief warmly welcomed the distinguished guest and underscored the deep-rooted religious and historic ties between Pakistan and Bahrain, reflected in their exemplary defence relations.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu reiterated his resolve to expand bilateral military cooperation, particularly in joint training and knowledge-sharing initiatives. He emphasized that Pakistan greatly values its strong diplomatic and defence ties with Bahrain, firmly anchored in the shared commitment of both nations to regional peace, security, and stability.

The visiting dignitary praised the professionalism of PAF personnel and commended the remarkable strides made by the Pakistan Air Force, especially in indigenization and technological advancement. He expressed keen interest in gaining deeper insights into PAF’s multi-domain warfare methodology and proposed initiating joint training programs for Bahraini pilots and engineers.

He also lauded the role of the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park in spearheading innovation and developing indigenous capabilities.

Later, Lieutenant General Nuaimi visited the National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre and PAF Cyber Command, where he was briefed on the operational capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force.

This high-level meeting highlighted the strong resolve of both Pakistan and Bahrain to reinforce military partnership, foster collaboration, and further strengthen bilateral relations.