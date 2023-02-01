Search

Pakistani rupee loses 94 paisas against US dollar in interbank market

Web Desk 07:03 PM | 1 Feb, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The US dollar appreciated by 94 paisas against the Pakistan rupee in the interbank market to close at Rs268.82 on Wednesday against the previous day's closing of Rs267.88.

In the opening market, the buying and selling rates of greenback were recorded at Rs270 and Rs272.70, respectively.

The local currency loses ground a day after it snapped its losing streak and appreciated by 0.65% on Monday to reach Rs267.89 against the dollar. The development came as a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) landed in Pakistan for ninth review under the $7 billion loan programme.

Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.

The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.

Daily Horoscope – 1st February  2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.9 272.85
Euro EUR 290.22 290.82
UK Pound Sterling GBP 330.48 331.18
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.78 73.08
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.23 71.53
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 702.68 710.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.75 205
China Yuan CNY 39.15 39.55
Danish Krone DKK 38.6 39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.72 34.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.24 3.35
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 865.31 874.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.24 62.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.35 173.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 686.49 694.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 72.58 73.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.2 203.2
Swedish Korona SEK 25.45 25.75
Swiss Franc CHF 286.19 288.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Karachi PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Islamabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Peshawar PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Quetta PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sialkot PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Attock PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujranwala PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Jehlum PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Multan PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Bahawalpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujrat PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nawabshah PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Chakwal PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Hyderabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nowshehra PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sargodha PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Faisalabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Mirpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390

