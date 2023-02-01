Pakistani rupee loses 94 paisas against US dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – The US dollar appreciated by 94 paisas against the Pakistan rupee in the interbank market to close at Rs268.82 on Wednesday against the previous day's closing of Rs267.88.
In the opening market, the buying and selling rates of greenback were recorded at Rs270 and Rs272.70, respectively.
The local currency loses ground a day after it snapped its losing streak and appreciated by 0.65% on Monday to reach Rs267.89 against the dollar. The development came as a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) landed in Pakistan for ninth review under the $7 billion loan programme.
Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for todayhttps://t.co/dXkGah78kO pic.twitter.com/TFFEDfIqvS— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) February 1, 2023
Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.
The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|269.9
|272.85
|Euro
|EUR
|290.22
|290.82
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|330.48
|331.18
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.78
|73.08
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.23
|71.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|702.68
|710.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201.75
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.15
|39.55
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.6
|39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.72
|34.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.24
|3.35
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|865.31
|874.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.24
|62.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.35
|173.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|686.49
|694.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|72.58
|73.28
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.2
|203.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.45
|25.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|286.19
|288.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Karachi
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Quetta
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Attock
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Multan
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.