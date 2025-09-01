Ndma Warns Of Severe Flooding In Multiple Regions In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Emergency Operations Center of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a flood alert for several areas due to expected heavy rainfall until September 3.

According to the report, heavy rains may cause a significant rise in water flow in eastern rivers. Currently, the Sutlej River is flowing at an extraordinary 253,068 cusecs, and an additional 300,000 cusecs of floodwater is expected due to upstream rainfall and dam releases. At Jassar, the Ravi River is flowing normally at 60,094 cusecs, but water levels may surge to 150,000 cusecs with further rainfall and water release from Thein Dam.

Due to possible rains in the upper regions, tributaries linked to the Ravi River — including Bein, Basantar, and Dek — are also at risk of flooding. The Chenab River at Marala is currently flowing at 94,728 cusecs at a low level but may reach high flood levels due to rains in Jammu and Indian-administered Kashmir and releases from upstream dams, including Salal, Baglihar, and Dul Hasti.

Tributaries of the Chenab River, including Jammu Tawi, Munawar Tawi, and Palku, may also face severe flooding. Low-lying and riverside areas are at risk of inundation, breaches in embankments, and damage to crops and settlements.

The NDMA has directed local populations, farmers, and relevant authorities to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures. Acting on the Prime Minister’s instructions, NDMA is overseeing all rescue and relief efforts, with the National Emergency Operations Center fully operational 24/7 and in coordination with civil and military institutions.

Residents living near riverbanks and waterways have been advised to evacuate to safer areas. Communities in flood-prone regions are urged to cooperate with authorities during evacuation and follow instructions before returning home.

NDMA has further advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel in flood-hit areas, keep emergency kits (including water, food, and medicines) ready, secure important documents, and use the NDMA Disaster Alert app for guidance.