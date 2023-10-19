PAKvAUS: Pakistan to make changes in CWC 23 squad against Australia 

ISLAMABAD – Men in Green eyeing a comeback in the upcoming game against five-time winners Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture tomorrow.

Media reports suggest that Team Green will induct new talent Usama Mir against Australia on Friday.

Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to rest one of seamers to accommodate Usama in the squad. The development comes days after PSL sensation contracted viral infection ahead of the India match.

Usama is doing well now and he attended training session on Wednesday.

It was reported that vice captain Shadab Khan will be replaced by Usama Mir. Mir has played eight ODIs and has 11 scalps under his belt.