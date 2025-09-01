High flood threat in Sutlej: Punjab puts 9 districts on high alert

LAHORE – India has warned Pakistan of a high flood threat in the Sutlej River.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, the Indian High Commission in Pakistan formally informed about the possible flooding.

The ministry said severe flooding is expected at Harike Downstream and Ferozepur Downstream from 8 a.m. on September 1, and alerts have been issued to relevant authorities and provincial governments.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a warning and declared a high alert in nine districts.

According to PDMA, the flood wave caused by water released from India may affect Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar, and Pakpattan, along with Vehari, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Multan, and Muzaffargarh.

PDMA has directed deputy commissioners of all vulnerable districts to complete preparations immediately to effectively deal with any emergency situation.