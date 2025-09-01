Islamabad police arrest suspect in attempted abduction of TikToker Samiya Hijab

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad police have arrested a suspect involved in harassing and attempting to abduct female TikToker Samiya Hijab.

According to police reports, the suspect was apprehended within the jurisdiction of Shalimar Police Station, Islamabad.

The police have not disclosed the name or photo of the arrested suspect. Sources said that Shalimar Police have taken him into custody and are conducting further investigation, although initial inquiries have been completed.

An FIR regarding the incident involving Samiya Hijab has been registered at Shalimar Police Station. It states that the suspect had been following her for several days and attempted to forcibly abduct her on the evening of August 31 at 6:30 pm.