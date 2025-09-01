Diplomatic win for Pakistan as Jaffer Express, Khuzdar School Bus Attacks condemned at SCO Summit

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan achieved another diplomatic breakthrough at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, as the organization’s joint declaration strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks on the Jaffer Express and a school bus in Khuzdar.

The declaration marked unprecedented endorsement of Pakistan’s clear and consistent stance against terrorism, affirming that all forms of terrorism are unacceptable and must be fought without double standards.

In key highlight, SCO statement stressed that terror groups must not be used for political or mercenary purposes and called for effective action against all terrorist organizations in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. It also stressed urgent need for inclusive government in Afghanistan, with representation from all ethnic and political groups, to ensure lasting peace in the region.

SCO condemned cross-border movement of militants and underlined necessity of coordinated efforts to eliminate the menace in all its manifestations, a long-standing demand of Pakistan that has now gained regional acknowledgment.

Islamabad continues to expose cross-border facilitation of terrorism and presented concrete evidence of Indian involvement in attacks such as the Jaffer Express bombing and the Khuzdar school bus tragedy. The National Security Committee’s April 24 declaration had even extended an offer to India for an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

SCO’s endorsement not only validates Pakistan’s concerns but also elevates its role as a key regional stabilizer. With this diplomatic win, Pakistan’s narrative on terrorism has gained strong international traction, reflecting its successful foreign policy push in multilateral forums.