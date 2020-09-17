Pakistani Rupee strengthens against dollar
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:22 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
Pakistani Rupee strengthens against dollar
Share

ISLAMABAD – The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 13 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 166.21 as compared to the last closing of Rs 166.34.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 166.5 and Rs 167 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by Rs 1.22 and closed at Rs 196.21 against the last day’s trading of Rs 197.43.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.58, whereas an increase of 67 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 215.35 as compared to its last closing of Rs 214.68.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also decreased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 44.31 and Rs 45.25 respectively.

More From This Category
'Success' for Pakistan as ICSID stays over $6b ...
11:08 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
Pakistani Rupee strengthens against dollar
10:22 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
For disabled persons, Pakistan amends scheme for ...
06:44 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
Petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged till ...
08:01 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
UK increases export volume with Pakistan 
07:43 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
Pakistan wins Global Islamic Leadership Award
03:48 PM | 14 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Protect Them Now': Feroze Khan is giving women a platform to seek help
06:42 PM | 17 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr