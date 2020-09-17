Pakistani Rupee strengthens against dollar
ISLAMABAD – The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 13 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 166.21 as compared to the last closing of Rs 166.34.
However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 166.5 and Rs 167 respectively.
The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by Rs 1.22 and closed at Rs 196.21 against the last day’s trading of Rs 197.43.
The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.58, whereas an increase of 67 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 215.35 as compared to its last closing of Rs 214.68.
The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also decreased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 44.31 and Rs 45.25 respectively.
