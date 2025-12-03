Gold prices drop for second consecutive day in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices dropped for second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday amid declining international rates.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price fell by Rs1,000, reaching Rs443,162. Similarly the price per 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs858, settling at Rs379,939.

In international market, the price of the yellow commodity declined by $10 to settle at $4,208.

Despite the drop in gold prices, silver followed an opposite trend. The price of silver per tola rose by Rs81, bringing it to Rs6,085, while the price for 10 grams of silver increased by Rs69, reaching Rs5,216.

The decrease in gold prices follows a global trend, reflecting broader economic factors that continue to influence precious metal markets.

Investors and market analysts will be closely monitoring the situation to understand the broader impact on the global economy and local markets.