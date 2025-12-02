Toyota Fortuner prices slashed in Pakistan

KARACHI – Toyota Pakistan has announced a price reduction of several lakhs on selected variants of its SUV, the Fortuner.

According to the company, the price of the Fortuner G has been reduced from PKR 14,939,000 to PKR 12,435,000.

The price of the Fortuner V has been cut from PKR 17,009,000 to PKR 14,935,000.

In this way, the company has announced a reduction of approximately PKR 2.5 million on these two Fortuner variants.

The company clarified that this discount applies only to selected models and will remain in effect for a limited period or until stocks last.