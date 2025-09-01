Nullah Lai overflows after heavy rains, evacuation ordered in twin cities

ISLAMABAD – After continuous rainfall in the twin cities, residents have been ordered to evacuate following flooding in Nullah Lai.

According to reports, the water level in Nullah Lai rose to 19 feet after heavy downpours in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, prompting the administration to issue an immediate evacuation order and alert.

Authorities have instructed residents living along the nullah to move to safe locations and cooperate with rescue teams.

The Meteorological Department reported ongoing rain in the twin cities, with 98 mm recorded in H-8, 76 mm in Golra, 45 mm in Saidpur, and 52 mm in Bokra. In Rawalpindi, 63 mm was recorded in New Katarian, 42 mm in Pirwadhai, and 28 mm in Shamsabad.

According to the administration, the water level reached 15.7 feet at Katarian, 19 feet at Katarian Bridge, and over 14 feet at Gawalmandi.

WASA has enforced rain emergency, deployed teams to low-lying areas, and assured that rainfall is being fully monitored with all necessary arrangements in place.