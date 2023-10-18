PML-N to move IHC today for Nawaz Sharif’s protective bail in Al Azizia, Avenfield cases

ISLAMABAD – Ahead of the homecoming of three times Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his party PML-N will file a protective bail plea for Mr Sharif in Al Azizia and Avenfield references.

The 73-year-old was convicted in both corruption cases by an accountability court some five years back. Sharif was sentenced to seven years in jail in Al Azizia reference and disqualified from holding public office for a decade. He was also fined Rs1.5 billion in the graft case.

Noted lawyer Amjad Pervaiz will submit petitions in Islamabad High Court (IHC) today on Wednesday. A division bench of the Islamabad High Court earlier heard Sharif’s appeals against sentences and dismissed appeals over failing to appear in the high court due to his prolonged stay in Britain.

Fresh petitions will be filed in the light of the Islamabad High Court’s verdict, reports claim as the petitioner while seeking protective bail will plead to appear in the court.

For landing his homeland after a year, the ousted prime minister booked the ticket for October 21 and he would arrive in Lahore via Abu Dhabi, UAE, his party said.

PML-N has planned a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on the day of his return to Pakistan. The party has reportedly devised a strategy in this regard. Nawaz Sharif would address the public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan and present his party's narrative ahead of the general elections in the country.

Earlier, reports suggest that the former premier wanted to aggressively pursue his plan to hold some judges and generals accountable. However, he changed his mind after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif conveyed a message at a meeting in London.