  

Search

Pakistan

PML-N to move IHC today for Nawaz Sharif’s protective bail in Al Azizia, Avenfield cases

Web Desk
12:12 PM | 18 Oct, 2023
nawaz sharif
Source: File Photo

PML-N to move IHC today for Nawaz Sharif’s protective bail in Al Azizia, Avenfield cases

ISLAMABAD – Ahead of the homecoming of three times Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his party PML-N will file a protective bail plea for Mr Sharif in Al Azizia and Avenfield references.

The 73-year-old was convicted in both corruption cases by an accountability court some five years back. Sharif was sentenced to seven years in jail in Al Azizia reference and disqualified from holding public office for a decade. He was also fined Rs1.5 billion in the graft case.

Noted lawyer Amjad Pervaiz will submit petitions in Islamabad High Court (IHC) today on Wednesday. A division bench of the Islamabad High Court earlier heard Sharif’s appeals against sentences and dismissed appeals over failing to appear in the high court due to his prolonged stay in Britain.

Fresh petitions will be filed in the light of the Islamabad High Court’s verdict, reports claim as the petitioner while seeking protective bail will plead to appear in the court.

For landing his homeland after a year, the ousted prime minister booked the ticket for October 21 and he would arrive in Lahore via Abu Dhabi, UAE, his party said.

PML-N has planned a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on the day of his return to Pakistan. The party has reportedly devised a strategy in this regard. Nawaz Sharif would address the public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan and present his party's narrative ahead of the general elections in the country. 

Earlier, reports suggest that the former premier wanted to aggressively pursue his plan to hold some judges and generals accountable. However, he changed his mind after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif conveyed a message at a meeting in London. 

Nawaz Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia en route to Pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:56 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

Pakistan PM meets Russian president in China today 

11:15 AM | 17 Oct, 2023

Lahore weather update today

11:28 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Bushra Bibi gets bail in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir Trust cases

01:10 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Islamabad Weather update today

10:21 AM | 16 Oct, 2023

IHC to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea against jail trial in ...

07:59 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

PML-N gets go ahead for Minar-e-Pakistan rally on Nawaz Sharif's ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:12 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

PML-N to move IHC today for Nawaz Sharif’s protective bail in Al Azizia, Avenfield cases

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 18 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18 October,  2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.4 278.65
Euro EUR 292.1 295
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.6 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 174.25 176
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.5 748.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 39.36 39.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.12 909.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.42 25.72
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 309.09 311.59
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan today – October 18, 2023

Today Gold prices in Pakistan

The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, stands at Rs205,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs187,915.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: