Nawaz Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia en route to Pakistan

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has arrived in Saudi Arabia after living in a self-imposed exile in London for four years.
During his one week stay in Saudi Arabia, Sharif will perform Umrah along with his family members and close associates. He will leave for Dubai on October 17 or 18 and finally for Pakistan after a three-day stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
A chartered plane with a capacity to accommodate 150 passengers will bring Sharif to Pakistan on October 21.
Sharif was released on bail on medical grounds soon after he was sentenced to seven years in prison for corruption. He left for London in an air ambulance in November 2019 for his medical treatment, but did not return to Pakistan to serve his jail term despite assurances to Pakistani courts that he would return after his treatment.
At home, Sharif's party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is preparing to bring the maximum number of people to the airport to welcome him on his return on October 21.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 12, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|279.4
|Euro
|EUR
|290.1
|293
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.6
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.2
|753.2
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.56
|38.96
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|290.1
|293
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|35.83
|36.18
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.53
|915.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.29
|171.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.97
|312.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has seen a massive decrease despite an increase in international market.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs7,800 to close at Rs197,200 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs6,684 to settle at Rs169,070, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $13 to settle at $1,885 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams.
