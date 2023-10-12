Nawaz Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia en route to Pakistan

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has arrived in Saudi Arabia after living in a self-imposed exile in London for four years.

During his one week stay in Saudi Arabia, Sharif will perform Umrah along with his family members and close associates. He will leave for Dubai on October 17 or 18 and finally for Pakistan after a three-day stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A chartered plane with a capacity to accommodate 150 passengers will bring Sharif to Pakistan on October 21.

Sharif was released on bail on medical grounds soon after he was sentenced to seven years in prison for corruption. He left for London in an air ambulance in November 2019 for his medical treatment, but did not return to Pakistan to serve his jail term despite assurances to Pakistani courts that he would return after his treatment.

At home, Sharif's party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is preparing to bring the maximum number of people to the airport to welcome him on his return on October 21.