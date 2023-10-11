Nawaz Sharif departs for Saudi Arabia before returning to Pakistan

LONDON – Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), departed for Saudi Arabia on a private visit on Wednesday. He will return to Pakistan on October 21.

Details indicate that the three-time prime minister will take Saudi Airlines aircraft SV 116 from London Airport to Jeddah.

A crowd of PML-N supporters gathered outside Avenfield House, as Nawaz Sharif departed for London Airport.

The PML-N leader would go to Dubai after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia. He is expected to arrive in Pakistan on October 21.

It was reported a day earlier that the former prime minister had reserved his flight from Dubai to Islamabad.