KP govt terminates associate degree programme at all colleges 

PESHAWAR – The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has terminated the associate degree programme at all colleges of the province with immediate effect.

The Higher Education Department has issued a notification in this regard on the recommendation of the caretaker cabinet.

In its notification, the department said the associate degree programme was started in the absence of BS programme at the colleges of the province, but students showed little interest in this programme.

The two-year Associate Degree Programme was launched in 2012-13 by the then provincial government.