KP govt terminates associate degree programme at all colleges 

PESHAWAR – The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has terminated the associate degree programme at all colleges of the province with immediate effect.
The Higher Education Department has issued a notification in this regard on the recommendation of the caretaker cabinet.
In its notification, the department said the associate degree programme was started in the absence of BS programme at the colleges of the province, but students showed little interest in this programme.
The two-year Associate Degree Programme was launched in 2012-13 by the then provincial government.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 12, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|279.4
|Euro
|EUR
|290.1
|293
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.6
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.2
|753.2
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.56
|38.96
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|290.1
|293
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|35.83
|36.18
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.53
|915.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.29
|171.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.97
|312.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has seen a massive decrease despite an increase in international market.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs7,800 to close at Rs197,200 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs6,684 to settle at Rs169,070, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $13 to settle at $1,885 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams.
