New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 today, Free Live Streaming details here

Cricket fans are excited to watch an electrifying encounter in ongoing World Cup 2023 as two powerhouses New Zealand and Afghanistan will lock horns at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Black Caps are touted as strong candidate to advance in the game as they have not yet lost a game so far. Currently ranking at number 2 on the points table under India, the Latham led side carries 3 back-to-back victories with a net run rate (NRR) of +1.604.
Afghanistan on the other hand coming to this match with their stunning triumph against England. With the surprise, the Asian side jumped to the sixth spot on the points table.
So far, the Kiwis played two ODIs against Afghanistan, and both games took place in past World Cups. Four years back, Black Caps defeated Afghans by 7, but they are facing a completely different side this time in a leading cricket event.
Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman remained the powerhouses for the squad.
Pitch conditions at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium are favorable for spin bowlers. Openers may find the comparatively slow pace of the wicket to be an added challenge.
As thousands will watch the action in India, millions will watch action on live-streaming platforms.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.
|Online Platform
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|tapmad TV
|Link
|Link
|Link
|ARY Zap
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Tamasha
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Daraz
|Link
|Link
|Link
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 18, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|278.65
|Euro
|EUR
|292.1
|295
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.6
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174.25
|176
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.5
|748.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.36
|39.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.12
|909.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.09
|311.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, stands at Rs205,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs187,915.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
