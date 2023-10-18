New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 today, Free Live Streaming details here

Cricket fans are excited to watch an electrifying encounter in ongoing World Cup 2023 as two powerhouses New Zealand and Afghanistan will lock horns at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Black Caps are touted as strong candidate to advance in the game as they have not yet lost a game so far. Currently ranking at number 2 on the points table under India, the Latham led side carries 3 back-to-back victories with a net run rate (NRR) of +1.604.

Afghanistan on the other hand coming to this match with their stunning triumph against England. With the surprise, the Asian side jumped to the sixth spot on the points table.

So far, the Kiwis played two ODIs against Afghanistan, and both games took place in past World Cups. Four years back, Black Caps defeated Afghans by 7, but they are facing a completely different side this time in a leading cricket event.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman remained the powerhouses for the squad.

Pitch conditions at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium are favorable for spin bowlers. Openers may find the comparatively slow pace of the wicket to be an added challenge.

As thousands will watch the action in India, millions will watch action on live-streaming platforms.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Live Streaming

New Zealand vs Afghanistan match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platform Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup live stream in other countries