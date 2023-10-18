  

#NZvAFG: Confident Afghanistan take on unbeatable New Zealand in World Cup fixture today

11:49 AM | 18 Oct, 2023
#NZvAFG: Confident Afghanistan take on unbeatable New Zealand in World Cup fixture today
Source: ICC/Twitter

CHENNAI – New Zealand are set to lock horns with high-flying Afghanistan today on October 18 at the M Chidambaram Stadium in the southern Indian city of Chennai.

Kiwis are touted as strong candidate to advance in the game as they have not yet lost a game so far. Currently ranking at number 2 on the points table under India, the Latham led side carries 3 back-to-back victories with a net run rate (NRR) of +1.604.

Afghanistan on the other hand coming to this match with their stunning triumph against England. With the surprise, the Asian side jumped to the sixth spot on the points table.

So far, the Kiwis played two ODIs against Afghanistan, and both games took place in past World Cups. Four years back, Black Caps defeated Afghans by 7, but they are facing a completely different side this time in a leading cricket event.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman remained the powerhouses for the squad.

Pitch conditions at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium are favorable for spin bowlers. Openers may find the comparatively slow pace of the wicket to be an added challenge.

#ENGvAFG: Afghanistan upset England in World Cup 2023 fixture

Afghanistan vs New Zealand squads

New Zealand (probable): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (c, wk), 5 Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Mark Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

